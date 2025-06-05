VIDEO: Hon. Tasila Lungu Announces Death of former President Edgar Lungu

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE NATION ON THE PASSING OF HIS EXCELLENCY DR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU





Issued on 5th June 2025



Fellow Zambians,It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, who departed this morning at 06:hours at Medforum Clinic, a Medical Centre in South Africa.





My father, President Lungu had been under medical supervision in recent weeks.





His condition was managed with dignity and privacy, with support from wellwishers.In this moment of grief, we invoke the spirit of “One Zambia, One Nation” – the timeless creed that guided President Lungu’s service to our country.





In time, the nation will be informed of other arrangements.