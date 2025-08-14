VIDEO: IF YOU WON’T BRING  LUNGU’S BODY HERE, THEN STAY THERE – MUUNDA WARNS LUNGU FAMILY

IF YOU WON’T BRING HIM HERE, THEN STAY THERE – MUUNDA.





Chawama aspiring Member of Parliament Morgan Muunda has issued a strong message to the family representatives of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, urging them to return his body to Zambia for burial.





“If you don’t want to bring that man to Zambia for burial, then stay there. We don’t want you in Zambia,” Muunda stated, expressing frustration over the perceived delay or hesitation regarding the late leader’s repatriation.



Video Credit: Flying Eagle Zambia