VIDEO: IF YOU WON’T BRING  LUNGU’S BODY HERE, THEN STAY THERE – MUUNDA WARNS LUNGU FAMILY

IF YOU WON’T BRING HIM HERE, THEN STAY THERE – MUUNDA.
Chawama aspiring Member of Parliament Morgan Muunda has issued a strong message to the family representatives of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, urging them to return his body to Zambia for burial.
“If you don’t want to bring that man to Zambia for burial, then stay there. We don’t want you in Zambia,” Muunda stated, expressing frustration over the perceived delay or hesitation regarding the late leader’s repatriation.
Video Credit: Flying Eagle Zambia
The Aspiring Candidate for Chawama needs to put his act together if he is going to have any respect from the electorates in the Constituency. He is too noisy.
Yesterday he was asking the President to enter Nolle Pros quis against the Lungu family. Today he is up in arms against the same family he was trying to empathize with yesterday. He seems not to know what he is doing.
The strategy is very poor from this man..I feel for him..Ukutangila tekufika.
This man is decampaigning himself.
This man talks a lot.The party should put him in his place.