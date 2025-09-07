VIDEO: MALANJI MOCKED HICHILEMA  WHEN HE WON PRELIMINARY ISSUE IN THE HIGH  COURT

HE MOCKED HICHILEMA



When Joe Malanji won a preliminary issue in the High Court, he came out smiling and laughing, mockingly doing the Bally dance as Steven Kampyongo, and Brian Mundubile laughed, clapped and cheered him on.





The rest is history. Well he’s in jail now! Most likely the State will appeal his sentencing of 4 years, the High Court may agree and the man will be in for a very long time.





Moral of the story; Those who dance and applaud you, are not always right!