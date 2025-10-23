VIDEO: Man calls off wedding after the bride invited her ex-boyfriend

Sometimes it is best to cut ties with former partners just to maintain your current relationship.

A man called of his wedding because his wife-to-be invited her ex-boyfriend and he also honored the invite.

In a viral video, a groom called off his wedding after the ex-boyfriend of the bride showed up at the ceremony.

In the video, the bride could be seen devastated as the groom recorded the whole incident while complaining.

She said her ex was "just a friend" and thought it would be nice to have him at the wedding. But her groom didn't see it that way, he called the whole thing off right before they said "I do."

According to him, he does not understand why she had to invite her ex-boyfriend.

The man apparently had no idea of the invite until the ex appeared at the ceremony.

Although she complained that he was ruining her big day, he blamed it on her for doing so.

Out of anger and desperation, the groom went on to remove his ring and threw it at the bride.

“Matter of fact we are not married, take the ring back. On my soul it’s over,” he sweared as he threw the ring at her.

The video has sparked conversations online. While some feel it is right, others think the man is acting from a place of insecurity.