VIDEO: Man proposed to his two girlfriends during a live football match

A heartwarming yet unusual proposal has taken social media by storm after a Mexican man proposed to both of his girlfriends during a live football match.

The unexpected moment unfolded inside a packed stadium and was broadcast live, leaving fans and viewers in shock as he knelt down holding two rings.

Both women appeared visibly surprised but delighted as they accepted, prompting loud cheers from the crowd.

The touching scene quickly went viral online, sparking widespread reactions across social platforms.

While some praised the man’s bold move, others responded with humour to the surprising double proposal.