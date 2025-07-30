VIDEO: Moment doctors in Russia continue surgery despite earthquake shaking hospital 

Surgeons at the Kamchatka Oncology Clinic continued to operate on a patient while an earthquake shook the hospital, and CCTV footage of the moment has gone viral.

A powerful undersea earthquake measuring 8.8 on the Richter scale struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula earlier today, Wednesday, July 30.

As the earthquake shook buildings, a team of surgeons who were operating on a patient continued with their life-saving efforts, despite the operating room shaking uncontrollably.

CCTV footage showed the team standing firmly as the room shook and securing the patient from moving too much as they continued the operation.

The video went viral and earned them praise from viewers.

The head of the region’s Ministry of Health, Oleg Melnikov, updated that the patient is fine.

Russian scientists said it was the most powerful quake to hit the region since 1952, yet the medics working at the Oncology Centre in Kamchatka, Russia, bravely carried on as though it was a minor inconvenience.