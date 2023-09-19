VIDEO: Msoni Cautions The UPND Govt On Its Appetite For Pursuing Senseless And Malicious Prosecution Of Opponents

PRESIDENT MSONI CAUTIONS THE UPND GOVERNMENT ON ITS APPETITE FOR PURSUING SENSELESS AND MALICIOUS PROSECUTION OF OPPONENTS



We urge the UPND government to desist from going on an expedition of prosecuting political Opponents even where the prospects of securing a conviction is zero.



Prosecution is costly and must be avoided at all costs if there are no chances of securing a conviction.

Scheming and arresting of political opponents for the sole purpose of punishment is a ruse gone too far.



Political intolerance can be costly as it leads to malicious prosecution of political Opponents.



Undoubtedly tax payers are losing colossal sums of money through protracted senseless prosecution of opponents.



In the end, it will be prudent and necessary to hold individuals accountable for the loss of public resources through the commencement of reckless and senseless prosecution of opponents.



It is prudent to counsel practitioners of politics to have a thick-skin or resilient when it comes to criticism.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress (APC)