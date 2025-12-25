Video of ark built by Pastor who is claiming God wants to destroy the earth with flood just like the days of Noah

Drama is unfolding in Ghana following the circulation of a video showing an ark allegedly built by a Ghanaian pastor who claims God has revealed that the world will be destroyed by a flood, similar to the biblical account of Noah.

The pastor, identified as Prophet Eboh Noah, has reportedly constructed eight arks and warned that only those inside them will be saved when the anticipated flood occurs. The prophecy, which he says will be fulfilled on December 25, has prompted panic, curiosity, and widespread reactions both online and offline.

Reports indicate that large numbers of Ghanaians have been trooping to the site in an effort to secure space inside the arks ahead of the predicted “judgement on earth.” Videos and images shared on social media show crowds gathering around the structures, fueling debate and concern across the country.

Earlier in the year, Ghanaian authorities briefly arrested the prophet in connection with his claims. He was later released after officials determined that making religious prophecies does not constitute a criminal offence under the law.

The development has continued to draw public attention as Christmas Day approaches, with many questioning the impact of such predictions on public safety and social order.