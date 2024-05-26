Video of Former US President Donald Trump Dancing Leaves Social Media Users Cracking up with Laughter

Former US president Donald Trump has got social media users rolling on the floor with laughter after a video of dancing at a rally emerged on social media.

While Trump is a polarizing figure known for many things, dancing is certainly not one of his strengths. The trending video, which has users across platforms in stitches, serves as clear proof of the former president’s less-than-graceful moves on the dance floor.

Donald Trump Dancing Video Goes Viral

Donald Trump decided to bust some dance moves during a rally in Bronx.

In a video circulating on various social media handles, Donald Trump can be seen standing on stage dancing enthusiastically as the crowd cheered him on.

Sam & Dave’s 1966 music track “Hold On I’m Coming” can be heard playing in the background as Donald Trump attempted to do his own rendition of the monkey dance.

Donald Trump’s Awkward Dance Moves Spark Hilarity on Social Media

The viral video of former U.S. President Donald Trump dancing at a recent rally has social media users buzzing with a mix of amusement and bewilderment. Netizens widely found Trump’s dance moves, as well as the sheer confidence he exuded while performing them, to be quite hilarious. Some social media commentators went as far as to suggest that Trump should consider taking some dancing lessons in order to improve his questionable dance moves.

Trump “dancing” at his Bronx rally. pic.twitter.com/n8FrNUhxlB — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 24, 2024

Here are some of the reactions from social media;

@SpaceXGodXodD;

Trump be setting white folks back 100 years 😂

@LuchaFamily;

Get him some dancing lessons. 🤣

@Kathlee;

Give that stiff a hand. Those moves do not come naturally; look at his grimacing face and squinting slits for eyes; that’s concentration, folks.😂😂

@willryanwilson;

I don’t care what yall say but I find him very hilarious. He’s just filled with personalities that never cease to amaze me.😂

@amartinezlaw;

…he said… “…I heard they call the Bronx the Boogie Down…” …then he started dancing…The confidence 😂