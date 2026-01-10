Video of streamer ingesting 6g of coc@ine after consuming bottle of whisky for a challenge before he d!ed

A Spanish streamer d!ed on a livestream after allegedly taking drugs on camera for money.

According to reports by Spanish outlets El País and El Periódico, Jiménez, who was known on streaming platforms Kick and Twitch as “Sancho” or “Sssanchopanza” was broadcasting on a private video call, completing extreme challenges that included consuming alcohol and coc@ine in exchange for money.

In a YouTube livestream over the weekend, Jiménez consumed six grams of cocaine on the night of his de@th, El País reported. He also consumed whiskey during his final livestream, per the outlet.

Mossos d’Esquadra, the police force for Catalonia, Spain, has launched an investigation into Jiménez’s death and has ordered an autopsy on his body, according to El País.

Jiménez’s death comes just over four months after the de@th of another streamer, French internet personality Jean Pormanove, in August.

Pormanove, 46, was also known online for completing extreme challenges on livestreams, and his death drew public scrutiny and an investigation by French authorities into the streaming platform Kick for allowing creators to share videos that include depictions of physical and verbal abuse.

An autopsy later found that Pormanove’s death “was not traumatic in origin and was not linked to the intervention of a third party,” according to the Nice prosecutor’s office.