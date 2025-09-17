VIDEO: ONLY TONGAS WILL OCCUPY SENIOR POSITIONS AT RTSA-ENG. AMON MWEEMBA

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba wtites:

Let’s see how both President Hakainde Hichilema and Minister of Transport and Communications, Frank Tayali will deal with this blatant abuse of office and open practice of tribalism at the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) by Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Amon Mweemba





EXPOSED;



ONLY TONGAS WILL OCCUPY SENIOR POSITIONS AT RTSA-ENG. AMON MWEEMBA





Road Transport and Safety Agency Chief Executive Officer, Eng.Amon Mweemba has been caught saying only Tongas will occupy senior and other positions at the Agency.





Mweemba rejected the shortlist compiled by Human Resources Department and Administration where candidates that responded to a public advert where best candidates were picked, interviewed and shortlisted.





He expressed dismay that the shortlisted candidates were from the East and West and not his tribesmen.



He revealed that he had secretely been collecting cvs of young Tongas that were highly qualified.



He said it’s for this purpose he had placed personnel in appropriate positions to ensure that Tongas were employed and given senior positions.

Listen to the recording.