VIDEO: Pastor Delivering a Cat Goes Viral

Some churches have graduated from praying for members to casting spells on animals.

Normally, delivery service is done for the congregation, but a pastor decided to deliver a black cat.

Most people identify black cats as evil, so they prefer white cats to black.

A particular video is trending, the service was halted for the religious leader to cast out a spirit in the animal, and this has raised eyebrows on the internet.

Viewers are asking, what could be inside the animal for the man to pray for it amidst service? He was holding a cross on his right and the cat in his left.

Religious people believe in the existence of witchcraft, and this situation was no exception.

He called upon the Holy Spirit to come to his aid as he cast the spell out of the black cat. Non-believers also say some Christians exaggerate things too much because the cat is just a mere animal roaming.

Shockingly, he prayed for the cat and claimed the spirit left the cat and was on a certain wall in front of him. The pastor described the so-called spirit in the cat as an unclean one as he continued praying.

Wtf did I just watch 😳🤔 pic.twitter.com/w9abgautHl — Amazing (@kijanayamwingii) October 17, 2025

The video is going viral and has sparked opinions from different angles, as true believers say people like this pastor give non-believers the audacity to make certain blasphemous statements against the church.

False Prophets mostly do this to trends to have more members, so this is seen as a stunt.