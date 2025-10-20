VIDEO: “People Still Think I Recorded That Video on Purpose” – Tiwa Savage speaks about Viral Video

Tiwa Savage has debunked some claims about her viral video that almost ruined her career.

She is one of the celebrities who endured a heightened level of cyberbullying after the private matter that was not meant for the internet circulated.

According to the songstress, that footage was recorded by her boyfriend (now her Ex) while they were alone, and she was not aware of that because he was a bit vulnerable, as people who watched the video testified.

In a recent interview, the actress revisited that traumatic experience and debunked the rumors that she did that on purpose to revive her career after she wasn’t getting hit for a long time.

The music industry is full of surprise and scripted acts, so music lovers thought that tha video was a stunt to promote an upcoming project of Tiwa.

Rappers and sometimes singers pick fights (beef) with their colleagues in the industry to trend for a while and drop a project, whether it’s a single, EP, or Studio Album. It is a method that works for many artists, so most people concluded that the video was planned.

The songwriter explained that she will not do such a thing just to promote her music because she has the talent to reach great feats without involving such acts, but it was unfortunate that it happened.

"I don't know why they came for me… somebody in Nigeria in politics called me and said 'you owe Nigerians an apoloy, especially young Nigerian girls for doing that'…"



She said her politician friend called her to apologize to the Nigerian Youth, but she refused to do so because she was not at fault, but it was just an unfortunate incident that almost ruined her mental health and career.

Tiwa disclosed that she needed a lot of time to recover fully.