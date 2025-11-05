Video Shows Cop Accused of Being Sibiya’s Bribe Collector Collecting a Bag From Katiso Molefe’s Home Days Before Arrest.





Shocking video evidence reveals Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who works with Lieutenant General Sibiya and has been accused of collecting cash bribes on his behalf, leaving Katiso Molefe’s house carrying a paper bag believed to contain something of significant value.





The footage, presented by General Dumisani Khumalo at the Madlanga Commission, shows the incident occurring less than 10 days before Molefe’s arrest for allegedly killing Armand Swart. Khumalo described the evidence as proof of interference with police investigations, some of which had previously been heard in camera.





CCTV footage shows Nkosi at Molefe’s house on 27 November 2024, driving a police vehicle assigned to Sibiya’s office. Although all SAPS vehicles are required to have internal tracking systems, the vehicle Nkosi used lacked the mandatory tracker. Police confirmed it was an official SAPS car.





Nkosi, known as Sibiya’s alleged “money mover,” reportedly warned Matlala that the PKTT was coming to raid his home in search of Jerry Boshoga. Matlala even showed evidence that he knew where officers had briefed for the operation. Police believe Matlala moved Jerry after the warning, hence police did not find him at the house.





Meanwhile, Boy Mthethwa, an associate of Molefe, reportedly called the Hawks after being denied entry to the house, attempting to claim a familial connection to Molefe, but his efforts failed. Khumalo said it was a disastrous day for law enforcement, highlighting the serious interference and corruption within the force.





What do you think? What was in that bag? Do you think Matlala moved Jerry? How deep do you think Sibiya is involved in all of this?