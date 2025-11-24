VIDEO: Six Catholic Cabinet Ministers Oppose Planned Church Protests on Constitution Amendment

Six Catholic Cabinet Ministers Oppose Planned Church Protests on Constitution Amendment
By Hannock Kasama (ZNBC)
Six Cabinet Ministers who are members of the Catholic Church have strongly opposed planned protests by some sections of the Church and other groupings against the Constitution Amendment Process.
The ministers warned that such protests will not unite the country but instead risk dividing both the nation and the Church.
Speaking on behalf of the group, Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma said the Church must remain a beacon of hope and dialogue, not a source of division. He described the planned protests as divisive, regrettable, and counterproductive at a time when Zambia requires collective wisdom and unity over contentious issues.
Mr. Lufuma urged the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia, Council of Churches in Zambia, and other Civil Society Organisations to pursue dialogue rather than confrontation.
Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu added that President Hakainde Hichilema has already reached out to the Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops, offering an olive branch for formal engagement at State House on the amendment process.
The six ministers opposing the protests are Ambrose Lufuma (Defence), Jack Mwiimbu (Home Affairs and Internal Security), Mulambo Haimbe (Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation), Felix Mutati (Technology and Science), Doreen Mwamba (Community Development and Social Services), and Sheal Mulyata (Lusaka Province).
Ofcourse the 6 Catholics in Government can oppose the Planned demonstration against the illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7…They are part of an Executive pursuing these Stealthy and evil Manoeuvres on Constitutional Amendments.
But let it be said loud. This is not a Catholic led demonstration. This is an Oasis Forum planned Demonstration of which the Zambia Conference Of Catholic Bishops is a member.
They demonstrated against Bill 10, and today they have seen the evil in Bill 7 and will be part of the Demonstration, as will be Catholic Church Members who see our Country ‘s democracy being changed forever by this Evil Bill 7… which is nothing but a REGIONAL HEGEMONY BY 3 PROVINCES of Zambia to hold the legislative power in Perpetuity.
And who doesn’t know that whoever holds the Legislature of a country holds the Power!
The Evil, Illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7 should fail.
Hakainde’s version of Dialogue is Empty NOISE, COFFEE and SELFIES.
There have been dialogues and dialogues on the illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7. But the Bill continues surfacing.
Civil Society Organizations and ZCCB have been to State house. What do they have to show for their engagement with the President? SELFIES!
…And the illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7 still continues Surfacing.
Foolishness, they say, is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different Result.
There’s nothing to be gained from Dishonest Dialogues.
It’s time for the Zambians to show their Displeasure publicly on the Constitutional Amendment Process embarked on by Mr Hakainde.
May be through this , the evil, illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7 will finally be dead.
Have never seen such Stubbornness in the Land.
Some of these ministers might be SDA, pretending to be Catholic. Has anyone ever seen chi Shikulu taking holy communion before? Or seen Haimbe attending Mass? They can not fool us anymore, you shall know them by their fruit. Either way, we will march to State House, or community house if he is hiding there. As Catholics, we reject this dodgy bill 7. This bill 7 is only popular in Southern province and SDA church. Zambia is much bigger than both.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.