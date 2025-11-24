VIDEO: Six Catholic Cabinet Ministers Oppose Planned Church Protests on Constitution Amendment

Six Catholic Cabinet Ministers Oppose Planned Church Protests on Constitution Amendment

By Hannock Kasama (ZNBC)



Six Cabinet Ministers who are members of the Catholic Church have strongly opposed planned protests by some sections of the Church and other groupings against the Constitution Amendment Process.





The ministers warned that such protests will not unite the country but instead risk dividing both the nation and the Church.



Speaking on behalf of the group, Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma said the Church must remain a beacon of hope and dialogue, not a source of division. He described the planned protests as divisive, regrettable, and counterproductive at a time when Zambia requires collective wisdom and unity over contentious issues.





Mr. Lufuma urged the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia, Council of Churches in Zambia, and other Civil Society Organisations to pursue dialogue rather than confrontation.





Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu added that President Hakainde Hichilema has already reached out to the Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops, offering an olive branch for formal engagement at State House on the amendment process.





The six ministers opposing the protests are Ambrose Lufuma (Defence), Jack Mwiimbu (Home Affairs and Internal Security), Mulambo Haimbe (Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation), Felix Mutati (Technology and Science), Doreen Mwamba (Community Development and Social Services), and Sheal Mulyata (Lusaka Province).