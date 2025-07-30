VIDEO: ‘The way he used to harass me’: Connie Ferguson shares Shona’s other side four years after his death

Connie and Shona Ferguson built a love story that inspired South Africa. Fans called them a true power couple. They built businesses, raised a family, and produced award-winning shows together. Their love felt real, unwavering, and deeply rooted. On and off the screen, they radiated partnership and respect.

Sadly, Shona’s passing in 2021 broke countless hearts. Yet, Connie’s strength kept their shared legacy alive. Even in grief, she remained open about love, loss, and healing. Fans still admire the bond they had. Their story stands as proof that love can shine brightly, even when life turns painfully dark.

Connie Ferguson shares Shona’s other side four years after his death

Connie Ferguson melted hearts by posting a touching video of her late husband. She captioned it, “The way he used to harass me!😂 I miss you annoying me Dawg!🥹 Thinking about you and missing you is just part of me now, and I’m okay with it. You are UNFORGETTABLE! You are in me, and I LOVE YOU FOREVER.❤️ Long live my KING!👑 IV 🙏🏾🕯️🕊️🤍” Her words revealed Shona’s playful, teasing side fans rarely saw.

Connie’s smile shone through her sadness, celebrating moments that once annoyed her. The video showed their real laughter and genuine connection behind closed doors. Four years later, her love remains strong, wrapped in bittersweet

Fans flooded her comments with love and support, sharing in her grief. Connie’s tribute proves true love endures beyond death. Even now, Shona lives on through her heart, memories, and every joyful video she bravely shares.

Mzansi remembers

After Connie Ferguson shared Shona’s video showing his funny side, fans remembered him and consoled her.

@Nthabs “❤️ to lose a love that’s so fulfilling 😢, Mr Sho is unforgettable even when you post him nkare wa phela❤️‍🩹 May God bless you again 🙏🏾”

@Ms KGOPOTSO MAPONYA “I can’t believe we’re making all these memories with our soul mates only to lose them one day, without warning 🥲🥹❤️”

@Dr Mmereka Patience Ntshani “Aaaaaaa Bathong 🫂🫂🫂🫂 I miss this office. You guys represented what it means to love and be loved. Sending you my love❤️❤️”

@Fezi Mphephethwa “🫂🫂🫂we love you Mrs Ferguson🥹❤️can’t believe it’s been 4 years already since you lost your other half 😢May he rest in eternal heaven 🕊️💜”