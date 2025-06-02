Video: Ukraine Strike Russian Air Bases in Historic Drone Operation called “Spider’s Web”

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, Ukraine launched a major drone attack on Russian military air bases, marking one of the largest and deepest strikes of the ongoing war. The operation, called “Spider’s Web,” targeted four air bases deep inside Russia, including Belaya in Siberia, over 4,300 kilometers from Ukraine’s front lines.

Ukrainian officials said the attack damaged or destroyed around 40 Russian military aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers used to launch missiles at Ukraine.

Today, a brilliant operation was carried out — on enemy territory, targeting only military objectives, specifically the equipment used to strike Ukraine. Russia suffered significant losses — entirely justified and deserved. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The drones were smuggled into Russia hidden in wooden sheds on trucks. At the right moment, the shed roofs opened remotely, and the drones flew out to hit nearby bases.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the operation “brilliant” and said it would “be in history books.” The attack was planned for over 18 months by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) under Zelenskyy’s supervision.

Today, a brilliant operation was carried out. The preparation took over a year and a half. What's most interesting, is that the "office" of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters in one of their regions.



In total, 117 drones were used in…

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the strikes hit airfields in Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. They called it a “terrorist attack” and said some aircraft caught fire, but claimed no casualties occurred. Ukrainian sources estimated the damage to Russian planes at around $7 billion.

The strikes came just before peace talks between Ukraine and Russia were set to begin in Istanbul on Monday. The same day, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with 472 drones and seven missiles, killing at least 12 Ukrainian soldiers and injuring over 60.

This operation shows Ukraine’s growing ability to strike far into Russian territory using drones, despite being outgunned by Russia’s larger military. It also highlights the vulnerability of Russia’s key air bases.