VIDEO: UPND OFFICIALS IN LUAPULA CONSTITUENCY THANK LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU FOR CDF GRANTS AND LOANS

UPND OFFICIALS IN LUAPULA CONSTITUENCY THANK LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU FOR CDF GRANTS AND LOANS



….. as perplexed Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Prudence Chinyama watches in shock





In a rather unexpected twist of political gratitude, two United Party for National Development (UPND) officials from Luapula Constituency in Lunga District, Luapula Province have publicly extended thanks to the late former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for what they described as “continued development” through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF)





Speaking during the official handover ceremony of CDF grants and loans in Samfya on Thursday, UPND Lubale Ward Youth Chairperson Mr. Jeremiah Salala and UPND Lunga District Chairlady Ms. Theresa Sondashi said they were grateful to the “government of President Lungu” for empowering citizens at the grassroots level.





The two UPND officials were carefully selected and tutored to praise HH and UPND government for CDF grants and loans but defied all odds and instead praised late President Lungu.





“We are grateful to the government of President Lungu for the CDF loans and grants that are changing lives here in Luapula,” Mr. Salala said, drawing curious glances from senior government officials who were quick to whisper instructions to remove the UPND Youth Chairperson from continuing to finish his speech.





Then Ms. Sondashi who is the UPND District Chairlady was hurried ushered to the stage to give her praises and salvage the embarrassment which was unfolding, but to everyone disbelief she gave her remarks echoing her colleague in praising President Lungu that the initiative had brought new hope to the youths and women of the district.





The event was officiated by Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Prudence Sondashi, Lunga District Commissioner Mr. Matthews Kabalika, Council Secretary Mr. Kapumfi Chambala, provincial local government officers, Luapula Province and Luapula Constituency CDF Chairperson Fr. Pintu of Lunga Parish.





It is believed that in Luapula Constituency all UPND officials and members belong to the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Patriotic Front (PF) party together with their Member of Parliament, Eng. Chanda Katotobwe, MP thus effectively there is no UPND in this constituency.





The gratitude to a late leader sparked a few chuckles and raised eyebrows.



This left the attendees into laughter as they appreciated the contribution by the late President Dr Lungu.