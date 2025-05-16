VIDEO: “We followed diplomatic channels and held 33 meetings in 13 months” – US Ambassador responds

SOME UNREGISTERED PHARMACIES SOLD STOLEN US DRUGS – US AMBASSADOR



By Darius Choonya



US Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, has revealed that investigations into the theft of US-donated drugs found that many of the pharmacies selling the stolen medications were not registered.





He stated that in April, the US Embassy provided a list of these pharmacies to the Zambian government.



Speaking during a meeting with the Ministers of Health, Acting Home Affairs, and Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gonzales urged the Zambian government to disclose what actions were taken regarding the list shared.





His appeal follows the authorities’ confirmation that they are now in possession of a forensic audit report on the drug theft, conducted by PwC.





Last week, Ambassador Gonzales held a press conference to announce that the US was cutting $50 million in health aid to Zambia due to the theft of life-saving medications donated by the US , a decision that has sparked mixed reactions.





The Ambassador further revealed that over 2,000 pharmacies visited across the country sold stolen drugs donated by the American government.



Diamond