VIDEO:Edgar Lungu’s family has been misled by Given Lubinda- Catholic Priest Fr Andrew Chewe Mukosa

Catholic Priest Fr Andrew Chewe Mukosa says former president Edgar Lungu’s family has been misled by Given Lubinda.

CATHOLIC Priest Fr Andrew Chewe Mukosa says the family of former president Edgar Lungu has been misled by PF acting vice president Given Lubinda.





And Fr Mukosa says the UPND government has spent the last four years arguing with the opposition instead of fulfillintg its campaign promises.



Speaking when he featured on KBN TV, Tuesday, Fr Mukosa said Lubinda was using Lungu’s funeral for political reasons.





“It won’t help us to point hands at each other. I’m blaming the government; I’m blaming the [Lungu] family. I am saying these two have failed to reconcile.