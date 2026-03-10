Vietnam Urges Work-From-Home to Dodge Fuel Crisis as Strait of Hormuz Stays Shut



Vietnam’s trade ministry is telling businesses to push remote work hard. The goal: slash commuting and save fuel during shortages and wild price spikes.





The trigger? Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating Middle East war. That narrow chokepoint normally handles about 20% of the world’s oil trade. Right now, almost no commercial ships are moving through—zero entries into the Persian Gulf in recent 24-hour periods, only a handful of Iran-linked vessels slipping out. Threats of missiles and drones have frozen traffic, stranding hundreds of tankers and crews.





Oil prices have soared past $100 a barrel in spots, with some forecasts warning of $120–140 if the squeeze lasts. Vietnam, heavily dependent on Middle East imports, feels the pain fast. Petrol, diesel, and kerosene costs jumped 21–80% since the conflict heated up. Hanoi already scrapped import tariffs on many fuels to ease shortages, but conservation is the immediate play.





The ministry’s guidance echoes pandemic-era moves: work from home where possible to cut travel. Similar calls popped up in Thailand and hints in Pakistan too. Asia’s oil-hungry economies are scrambling as the global energy shockwave spreads.





If the strait reopens soon—some analysts bet partial traffic resumes in weeks—the damage might stay contained. Until then, remote work is Vietnam’s frontline defense against empty tanks and economic gridlock.