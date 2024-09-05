Vini Jr. calls for Spain’s 2030 World Cup hosting rights to be revoked due to racism issues

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has called for Spain to be stripped of its hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup if the country fails to address the ongoing issue of racist abuse.

The Brazilian forward has been the target of racial slurs on multiple occasions since joining Real Madrid.

Although Spanish authorities have made arrests in some cases to set an example, Vinicius believes that these efforts are insufficient to eradicate the deep-seated problem.

In response to the rising number of racist incidents in football, UEFA introduced a three-step protocol in 2019 to aid referees in managing such behaviour in the stands.

The first step involves pausing the match and issuing a public address announcement, urging fans to cease their offensive conduct.

If the abuse persists, the second step is to suspend the game for up to 10 minutes, with players retreating to the locker rooms. Should the racist behaviour continue, the final measure is to abandon the match entirely.

Despite these measures, racist incidents have not been eradicated, prompting Vinicius to question whether Spain is truly fit to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Morocco and Portugal.

He argues that unless significant action is taken to combat racism, Spain should be reconsidered as a host nation for the tournament.

In an interview with CNN, Vinicius said: “I hope Spain can evolve and understand the seriousness of insulting someone because of their skin colour.

Because if things don’t evolve by 2030, I think (the World Cup) will have to change location, because if players don’t feel comfortable and confident playing in a country where they can suffer racism, it’s very complicated.

“I believe and I want to do everything so that things can change because many people in Spain, the majority, are not racist, although there is a small group that ends up affecting the image of a country where people live very well.”

In October 2023, Vinicius took the issue to court, presenting evidence and testifying about the racist insults he endured during a match against Valencia.

Reflecting on that experience, he said: “In the case of what happened in Valencia, after the game—after we thought about it—everyone said the right thing to do is to leave the pitch, but as you are there defending a team, we know that not everyone in the stadium is racist and was just there to watch the game.”

Vinicius has now rejoined the Brazilian national team for the international break and is set to play in their upcoming matches against Ecuador and Paraguay on September 6 and 10, respectively.