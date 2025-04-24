Vinícius Jr. faces up to 2-year suspension from football

Real Madrid superstar, Vinicius Junior is being investigated for a major breach of FIFA’s Code of Ethics, and he could face a career-defining two-year ban over allegations of owning shares in multiple football clubs.

The case stems from a complaint filed on April 7 by Tiberis Holding do Brasil, a Brazilian company that alleges that Vinicius, through a company linked to his father and agent, Thassilo Soares, has direct or indirect stakes in professional football clubs, which is prohibited under FIFA’s Code of Ethics.

Tiberis alleges that the Real Madrid winger had links to Athletic Club de Sao Joao del Rei (Brazil) and Alercom (a Portuguese second-division club).

The company said it was denied a preemptive right to buy Athletic’s shares, which were later sold to an entity linked to Vinicius.

FIFA regulations are very clear and strict in such cases. According to Article 20 of the FIFA Code of Ethics and Article 22 of the Spanish Sports Code: “A player may not directly or indirectly own shares in professional football clubs at national or international level if there is any risk of a conflict of interest”.

If the Ethics Committee determines that this rule has been violated, Vinicius Jr could be suspended for up to two years – a major blow to both Real Madrid and the Brazil national team, especially with major tournaments looming.

The investigation also revealed the growing football investment activities of the company run by Vinicius’ father and agent. The controversial share transfer has triggered a formal complaint, with Tiberis demanding disciplinary action against one of the most influential and commercially valuable figures in football today.