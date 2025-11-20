Violence erupts in Zimbabwe amid crackdown on opposition activists, leaders

Violence has erupted in Zimbabwe as alleged security elements target activists and political leaders opposing moves to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure.

The crackdown has reportedly focused on high-profile figures, including opposition leaders Job Sikhala and Tendai Biti, who have publicly resisted the proposed term extension.



Eyewitnesses and reports indicate that the actions by security personnel have included intimidation, arrests, and physical assaults against those seen as opposing the government’s plan.

Civil society organizations have expressed alarm over the deteriorating political space, warning that such actions undermine democracy and threaten human rights in the country.

Opposition parties have vowed to continue their struggle, despite the increasing risks posed by government-aligned forces.

The United Nations and other international observers have urged restraint, calling on Zimbabwean authorities to uphold the rights of citizens to protest peacefully and participate in political life without fear.

The ongoing tensions highlight deepening divisions within Zimbabwean politics as the nation approaches a critical period regarding presidential succession and democratic governance.

Political analysts warn that continued repression could provoke wider unrest and further erode confidence in state institutions.