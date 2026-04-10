“Violence finds no true home in any of these teachings,” Dalai Lama echoes Pope Leo XIV’s call for peace 🕊️





The 14th Dalai Lama has expressed strong support for Pope Leo XIV’s message delivered during Palm Sunday Mass, emphasizing a shared global call for peace.

In his statement, he highlighted that no religion truly supports violence, reinforcing a long-standing principle found across spiritual traditions.





His remarks come at a time when multiple regions around the world are facing rising tensions and conflict. By aligning with the Pope’s message, the Dalai Lama underscored the importance of unity among faith leaders in promoting non-violence and compassion, especially during moments of global uncertainty.





The message has resonated widely, reminding many that peace is not just a political goal but a moral responsibility. As voices from different religions come together, the broader takeaway remains clear… lasting peace cannot be built on violence, but on understanding, empathy, and shared humanity.





References:

BBC News: Global Religious Leaders Call For Peace Amid Rising Conflicts.

Reuters: Dalai Lama Supports Interfaith Efforts For Non Violence.

CNN: Pope’s Palm Sunday Message Focuses On Peace And Unity.