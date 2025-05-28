VIOLENCE IN LUMEZI CONDEMNED BY SOCIALIST PARTY



…while Zambians are known for their patience and peaceful nature, they also have a history of standing up for themselves when pushed too far, says Dr M’membe





LUMEZI… Tuesday May 27, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has strongly condemned acts of violence allegedly carried out by the UPND in Lumezi Constituency following the nomination filing process.







In a statement issued by party president Dr. Fred M’membe,

the incidents were labelled as undemocratic and a provocation of the peace and dignity of the Zambian people.



Dr. M’membe expressed concern over the use of violence in the political arena, warning that political competition should never deteriorate into acts of thuggery and intimidation.





He emphasized that the Socialist Party remained firmly opposed to all forms of violence and reminded those in positions of authority that while Zambians are known for their patience and peaceful nature, they also have a history of standing up for themselves when pushed too far.





Dr. M’membe further urged citizens to remain vigilant and steadfast, stating that no level of brutality would be able to halt the movement for change.





According to him, the country deserves politics based on principles and substance, rather than violence.