VIOLENCE WILL COST US ELECTIONS, WORRIES UPND AS HRC CONDEMNS PF SECRETARIAT INCIDENT





UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso says sentiments made by party officials triggered the violence which was witnessed at the PF secretariat on Saturday.





He has condemned the incident, saying violence will make the party lose next year’s election. Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission has condemned the violence which occurred at the PF secretariat and called for swift investigations.





Speaking on Hot FM, Monday, Liswaniso said it was the responsibility of leaders to maintain the peace and unity that the country had so far enjoyed.





“For the past one week, we have seen a lot of statements coming from our leaders. So when it goes down to the young people, some will want to show that ‘it’s us’.



News Diggers