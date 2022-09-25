Violent PF Cadres Have Now Joined Us, Says Jack Mwiimbu

VIOLENT PF CADRES HAVE NOW JOINED US, SAYS MWIIMBU

Home Affairs minister Jack Mwiimbu says the cadres who were causing violence in PF have now joined the UPND and Socialist Party (SP), and thereby dwindling the PF numbers in the process.

During debate on the ministerial statement he presented, Mwiimbu claimed that unlike the PF which allowed impunity, in the form of Nato forces, the UPND have condemned such vices, saying a number of UPND cadres are among those who have been caged following the violent scenes in Luangwa.

“We have taken a lead and here on the floor I have mentioned that there are allegations that our members were involved,” Mwiimbu said.

His predecessor in the Ministry, Shiwang’andu member of parliament, Stephen Kampyongo said the cadres from SP were reacting to the violence unleashed on them by the UPND cadres, something his Pambashe counterpart Ronald Chitotela picked up on when he asked that the alleged SP cadres were swiftly picked up but the police were dragging their feet on suspected UPND cadres.

But Mwiimbu said political cadres mutate as those who were causing violence in PF have now “joined us”, and going by the fact that… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/violent-pf-cadres-have-now-joined-us-says-mwiimbu/