Violent Protest Erupts in South Africa Over Coronation of Nigerian ‘Igbo King’

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Violent Protest Erupts in East London Over Coronation of Nigerian ‘Igbo King’



Police have been deployed in force after a planned march by traditional leaders and anti-immigration activists in KuGompo (East London) turned violent, leaving 10 vehicles damaged and one building partially

torched.





The demonstration, organised by groups including March and March, began peacefully at City Hall where protesters handed over a petition opposing the recent coronation of Nigerian national Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko as “Igwe Ndigbo Na East London”.





Many local traditional leaders view the installation of a foreign king as an affront to South African customary law and sovereignty.





According to an official update from the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security X account, violence broke out after some marchers moved away from the handover point.





Damage was concentrated in the North End area, affecting Albany, Buffalo and Oxford Streets. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and no injuries have been reported. No arrests have been made so far.





Public Order Policing units remain on the scene, and authorities have urged residents to avoid the affected streets and exercise caution.





The incident is the latest flashpoint in growing local tensions over foreign-led traditional structures in South African communities. Police say the situation is being monitored and further updates will be released as the investigation continues.