Virginia Giuffre feared she would ‘die a s3x slave’ in Jeffrey Epstein’s circle

Virginia Giuffre, a prominent accuser in the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case, wrote in her posthumous memoir that she feared she might “die a sex slave” at the hands of Epstein and his powerful associates.

The memoir, titled “Nobody’s Girl” and set for publication on Tuesday, October 21, contains harrowing details of the abuse Giuffre allegedly suffered as a teenager.

The BBC, which obtained an advance copy, reported Giuffre’s account of the sex-trafficking ring: “In my years with them, they lent me out to scores of wealthy, powerful people. I was habitually used and humiliated – and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied.”

The book’s release is expected to intensify the transatlantic scandal concerning the proximity of the rich and powerful to Epstein, particularly heaping fresh scrutiny on the British royal family.

The memoir will likely deepen the disgrace of Prince Andrew, who Giuffre accused of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was a teenager. Andrew, who vehemently denies the accusations, last week relinquished the use of his royal titles, including the Duke of York, but retains the title of prince.

Among the most damaging new revelations is Giuffre’s claim that Prince Andrew’s “team” attempted to hire online “trolls” to harass her around the time she filed a civil case against him in New York.

Writing about the 2022 settlement with Andrew, Giuffre stated: “After casting doubt on my credibility for so long – Prince Andrew’s team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me – the Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well.”

This allegation follows a report by the Mail on Sunday that Andrew in 2011 asked a police bodyguard to gather damaging information on Giuffre, a report which the Metropolitan Police confirmed it was “actively looking into.”

Further contradicting the Prince’s public statements, newly unearthed emails published by the Mail on Sunday suggest Andrew maintained contact with Epstein in February 2011, two months after he claimed he had broken off their friendship. In one email, Andrew reportedly wrote to Epstein: “It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!”