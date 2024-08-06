Virginia man charged with threats to Kamala Harris

US authorities have charged a man in Virginia with making violent threats on social media against Kamala Harris shortly after she began her campaign for president.

Frank Carillo was charged on Friday for posting threatening messages on the social media site GETTR, a conservative microblogging website.

Mr Carillo allegedly wrote that Ms Harris was “going to regret ever trying to become president” in one of his posts, according to court documents.

Another post included in the legal filings reads that “Kamala Harris needs to be put on fire alive I will do it personally if no one else does”.

Investigators wrote in the chargin document that Mr Carillo did “knowingly and willfully make a threat to take the life of and to inflict bodily harm upon the Vice President of the United States”.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The federal complaint includes several other posts allegedly written by Mr Carillo that make use of extremely violent language and threats.

Under US law, an individual can face up to five years in prison if found guilty of making a threat against the president, vice-president or others in the line of presidential succession.

The messages included in the court documents, which also target President Joe Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray, are date stamped 27 July – less than a week after Mr Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Ms Harris as his replacement.

Mr Carillo was arrested soon after, on 2 August, and FBI agents seized an AR15-style rifle and a handgun in a search of his home, court records show.

“This is ridiculous, for a comment,” Mr Carillo said when the search occurred, according to court documents. “I guess I’m gonna need a lawyer.”

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation into Mr Carillo’s online presence began after the recorder’s office in Maricopa County, Arizona, notified the FBI of potential threats against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.

Mr Richer’s office oversees voting records and elections in Maricopa County – a voter-rich area key to winning the state of Arizona.

GETTR and Google assisted the FBI in its investigation.

Republicans and Democrats have condemned the growing trend of political violence, especially after last month’s attempted assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, who was injured in the attack.

GETTR was originally founded by Jason Miller, Trump’s chief spokesperson, but he departed the social media company when he joined the 2024 Trump presidential campaign last year.