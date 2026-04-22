Virginia voters approve Democratic redistricting map that could flip 4 House seats



Virginia voters narrowly approved a ballot referendum on Tuesday that gives Democrats the authority to redraw the state’s congressional map, a decision that could dramatically reshape the balance of power heading into the November midterm elections.





The measure passed with roughly 50.3% of the vote, according to early returns, with nearly 1.4 million Virginians having already cast ballots before Election Day, an extraordinary turnout figure for an April special election.





The approved map would position Democrats to win 10 of Virginia’s 11 congressional seats, a seismic shift from the current 6-5 Democratic advantage. The new boundaries carve up heavily Democratic areas in northern Virginia and the Richmond corridor while creating a new district along the Blue Ridge Mountains that links several college towns.





The vote caps a redistricting war that Trump ignited last year when he declared Republicans were “entitled to five more seats” in Texas, prompting California and other states to respond in kind. By the time Virginia weighed in, the national tally had produced nine new Republican-leaning seats and six favoring Democrats across the country.





Democrats vastly outspent Republicans in the Virginia fight, pouring $55 million into advertising compared to $23 million on the GOP side. House Minority Leader Jeffries rallied supporters in the final stretch, framing the vote as a direct rebuke of Trump’s effort to lock in a congressional majority through map manipulation. Former President Obama also recorded a video appeal urging a yes vote to counter what he called Republican attempts to gain an unfair advantage.





Republicans, led by former Virginia Governor Youngkin, argued the proposed 10-1 advantage was an overreach in a state that backed Harris by fewer than four points in 2024. Their warnings apparently weren’t enough.





With the House majority hanging by a thread and national political winds already blowing against Republicans, Tuesday’s outcome gives Democrats a significant new path to reclaiming the Speaker’s gavel in November.