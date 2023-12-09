Visitor to zoo discovered dead after shoe ‘seen in tigers mouth’ in Pakistan

A partially eaten body was found inside a tiger’s cage at a zoo after a person jumped in, according to reports.

Workers saw a torn shoe in the mouth of one of the four large cats in the zoo in Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan.

The dead animals were found on Wednesday morning, and the zoo had to shut down.

Zaheer Anwar, a senior government official in Bahawalpur, said to the media that when they were cleaning the zoo and the animal areas, they found an (animal) with a shoe in its mouth.

‘The workers became wary and then they discovered a dead body inside the cave. ‘

Mr Anwar said a word that can mean tiger or leopard in Pakistan, and both of these animals are thought to be in the zoo.

“He seems crazy because only a crazy person would jump into the den,” he said.

The den is safe and protected. There are stairs behind the room, maybe he jumped from there. All the employees are present.