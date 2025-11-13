Vivica A. Fox Tells Women Not to Date 50 Cent and Other Rappers, He Responds

African American actress and entrepreneur Vivica A. Fox is warning women against dating rappers, including 50 Cent, saying relationships with them can bring drama and heartbreak, based on her own past experiences with the rapper.

Fox shared her advice during the Ultimate Women’s Expo in Edison, New Jersey, according to BET. When asked about following dreams and life choices, she didn’t hold back. “Don’t date 50 Cent, don’t date no d*mn rappers,” she told the audience, which reacted with laughter and applause.

She reflected on her own past, admitting it took years to laugh about her experience with 50 Cent instead of crying. “Facts!… Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh not to cry no more, but I did it,” Fox said.

50 Cent responded to Fox’s comments on Instagram, joking about their past. “Either way I’m a have that a** in the matrix, you know I love me some you girl, but D*mn it’s been 22 years Vivica,” he wrote, referencing their brief romance from 2003.

The two dated for a few months after meeting at the BET Awards and even attended the MTV Video Music Awards together. Their relationship ended after just three months, and they’ve had public spats over the years. Fox also appeared in 50 Cent’s 2009 music video “Do You Think About Me,” keeping their history in the spotlight.

Beyond Fox, 50 Cent continues to make waves online. He recently trolled rapper Jim Jones on Instagram, linking it to Max B’s prison release, showing his social media antics remain as lively as ever.