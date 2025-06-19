VJ URGES ZAMBIANS TO CELEBRATE CHILUBA’S LIFE



Veteran politician, Vernon Mwaanga, has called on Zambia to celebrate the life of late second Republican President, Frederick Chiluba, for restoring democracy.



Mr Mwaanga praised the late Dr Chiluba for introducing the Human Rights Commission and other democratic institutions in Zambia.





He said this during the 14th memorial service for the former second republican President at Embassy Park in Lusaka today.



Mr Mwaanga said Zambians should continue to celebrate the late Dr Chiluba’s life as he ruled the nation for ten years in a democratic manner where people freely expressed their views on governance issues.





He added that the late Dr Chiluba contributed immensely to the growth of democracy for which he is known to be the father of democracy in Zambia.



He said Dr Chiluba’s administration helped end shortages of commodities and helped to grow the economy through the introduction of free trade.





Mr Mwaanga said the healthcare system saw a robust recovery which contributed to improving the lives of Zambians during the late Dr Chiluba’s rule.





And former Minister in the Office of the Vice President, Friday Malwa, praised the late Dr Chiluba for the housing empowerment initiative





Mr Malwa noted that many Zambians never knew the importance of owning houses until the late Dr Chiluba introduced the initiative.





He said Zambians will remember late former President Chiluba for helping them own the houses which was not the case before he was voted into office.





Meanwhile, Josephat Changwe, one of late Dr Chiluba’s security personnel, remembered him as a unifier who cared for the wellbeing of all Zambians.





The memorial service, which was attended by a number of former ministers in the Chiluba led government, the clergy, his family members, and some MMD members, was a solemn occasion as wreaths were being laid on his grave.



The late Dr Chiluba was born on 30th April 1943 and died on 18th June 2011.