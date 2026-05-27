Vladimir Putin closes airspace in Moscow over assassination fears

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has restricted access to a large section of Moscow’s airspace, banning private planes and helicopters in a move reportedly tied to growing security concerns and fears of possible assassination attempts.

The no-fly zone, reaching up to 16,700 feet, spans an area roughly four times the size of the United Kingdom and covers a vast central region of Russia. It stretches from the Belarus border through areas near St Petersburg and toward the Urals, connecting with already restricted southern airspace close to the war zone.

According to reports, the tightening of airspace control comes amid increasing concern over Ukrainian drone activity and long-range strike capability near Moscow. Russian authorities are also said to be updating air defence systems around the capital and high-security zones, including areas near Vladimir Putin’s residence.

Officials are expected to issue formal aviation notices soon, with private aircraft movements in the region to be heavily restricted. Flight training and civilian pilot schools are also set to be banned within the zone, though private jets used by approved individuals may still be allowed.

The restrictions come alongside heightened political tension inside Russia, with reports of underground anti-government groups and ongoing fears within the Kremlin about internal instability and external attacks.

Russian authorities have not publicly confirmed that the move is specifically linked to assassination threats, but security sources quoted in reports describe it as a precautionary measure driven by risk assessments involving drones and unauthorised aircraft activity.