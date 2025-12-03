Vladimir Putin on why the European Union is being excluded from the peace talks with the US to end the Ukraine proxy war

Vladimir Putin on why the European Union is being excluded from the peace talks with the USto end the Ukraine proxy war:





‘They have no peace agenda. They are warmongers. Even when they are trying, allegedly, to introduce some changes, some adjustments to President Trump’s proposal, all these changes have only one goal in mind.





They are aimed at blocking and putting to a halt this peace process. They are trying to make demands that are unacceptable for Russia, and they understand this.





And then later they would try to blame Russia, accuse Russia of stopping this peace process. This is their objective, and we can clearly see that.’