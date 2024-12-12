Vladimir Putin’s allies have confirmed that Russia helped Bashar al-Assad flee Syria to Moscow

Russian President, Vladimir Putin’s allies have confirmed for the first time today that Russia helped President Bashar al-Assad flee Syria to Moscow.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, claimed that Assad was transported out of Syria ‘in the most secure way possible’ over the weekend.

This comes as sources close to the Russian government said its agents persuaded Assad to flee as he would lose a fight with the rebels.

The sources told Bloomberg News Moscow organised for Assad to escape via its air base on the Syrian coast.

He was reportedly ordered to tell no-one, switch his transponder off, and get on a s private plane in the capital Damascus.

Speaking to NBC News, Mr Ryabkov said: ‘He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation.’

And when asked if Moscow would hand Assad over to the International Criminal Court, he implied they would not, saying Russia ‘is not party to the convention’ that established it.

In November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged crimes against humanity – with the US rejecting the decision.

Human rights groups have also previously accused Assad of war crimes such as using chemical weapons on civilians.

Explaining why Russia helped Assad escape, Mr. Ryabkov said he ‘was accused by the same group of countries and governments that continuously defeat attempts to live their own ways as it happened in Iraq, in Libya and in many more’.

Referring to Netanyahu’s arrest warrant, Mr Ryabkov added it was ‘amazing’ that Washington ‘configures its response’ in relation to which people are being prosecuted by the court.

Vladimir Putin was Assad’s key ally during Syria’s long civil war with the Kremlin helping him maintain his family’s brutal dynasty which had governed Syria for over 50 years.

Mr Ryabkov said that he had ‘no idea what going on with him [Assad] right now’ adding that it ‘would be very wrong for me to elaborate on what happened and how it was resolved’.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, told the international press this morning that Russia was in contact with the rebels over its military bases.

He said: ‘We, of course, maintain contacts with those who are currently controlling the situation in Syria,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

‘This is necessary because our bases are located there, our diplomatic mission is located there and, of course, the issue related to ensuring the security of these facilities is extremely important and of primary significance.’

Following the humiliating capitulation of his dictatorship over the weekend, Assad and his family will now start a new life in Russia.