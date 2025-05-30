VOLUNTEER DOCTORS WITHDRAW SERVICES

RESIDENT DOCTORS TO WITHDRAW FROM VOLUNTARY SERVICES AMID UNPAID LABOR CRISIS



The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of all volunteer Resident Doctors from public hospitals effective Monday, 2nd June 2025, citing the unsustainable reliance on unpaid medical labor across more than 50% of the country’s healthcare facilities.





In a statement issued by RDAZ President Dr. Paul Chibwe, the Association expressed deep concern over the continued use of unemployed Resident Doctors to deliver essential medical services under voluntary arrangements, without any formal engagement or remuneration.





“While we recognize and commend the dedication to patient care by our members, this situation is unsustainable in the absence of a clear commitment and engagement from the relevant authorities,” Dr. Chibwe stated.





The decision to withdraw services follows extensive deliberations within the Association and is intended to highlight the urgent need for fair employment conditions and recognition of the contributions made by these doctors.





“This decision has not been taken lightly,” Dr. Chibwe emphasized. “But it is necessary to protect the rights and welfare of our members who have continued to serve without pay or job security for far too long.”



RDAZ reiterated its willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with government stakeholders and called on authorities to act swiftly to prevent a healthcare crisis.





“We urge the relevant authorities to prioritize this matter to avoid further disruptions in healthcare delivery,” the statement read.





The move is expected to place additional strain on an already overstretched healthcare system, raising concerns over patient care continuity in affected institutions.





