“Volunteering Is Not a Ticket to Employment,” Govt Tells Defiant Doctors



Health Minister Elijah Muchima has issued a scathing response to what he described as misplaced entitlement by volunteer doctors, stating bluntly that volunteering is not a forced arrangement and does not guarantee employment.





Muchima took direct aim at the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ), questioning its motives and accusing it of “speaking for individuals who may not even belong to its ranks.”





The remarks come after RDAZ issued a strongly worded statement on Friday, May 30, announcing that volunteer doctors would withdraw their services beginning Monday, June 2, 2025, citing frustration over delayed employment and poor conditions.





In a no-nonsense tone, the minister acknowledged the role of volunteers but added, “Let’s be clear no one is being forced to volunteer. If you want to stop, stop. This government will not be held hostage by people mistaking goodwill for entitlement.”





Muchima emphasized that while the government values volunteers, “volunteering is an act of service dot a backdoor into the payroll.” He warned against what he called the growing culture of demand without merit, suggesting that some doctors have misunderstood national service as an automatic job application.





Despite the stern words, the minister assured that volunteer health workers remain a priority for future recruitment, as directed by President Hakainde Hichilema, but stressed that recruitment would be based on “need, merit, and fiscal space not emotional blackmail.”





He went further to caution groups against “politicizing the noble medical profession”, warning that “any attempts to use patients as bargaining chips will not only fail but will also be remembered.”





Muchima revealed plans to engage RDAZ leadership in what he termed a “frank and mature” dialogue, but warned that “any future conversations must be rooted in realism, not entitlement or threats.”





Observers say the minister’s tone reflects mounting frustration within government circles over what they see as increasing insubordination and pressure from unpaid health personnel who operate in already strained public facilities.





While some civil society voices have sided with the doctors—arguing that exploitation of medical graduates must end—others note the brutal economic truth: Zambia’s health budget cannot absorb everyone, no matter how noble their intentions.





In closing, Muchima added, “We’re grateful for those who serve, but let no one confuse opportunity with obligation. Patriotism cannot be transactional.”



June 1, 2025

©️ KUMWESU