VOTE AGAINST CONSTITUTIONAL BILL, CATHOLICS URGE MPS



Caritas Zambia director Father Gabriel Mapulanga has urged members of parliament who have raised concern with some of the provisions in the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill to vote against it when it goes to Parliament.





And the Zambian Civil Liberties Union (ZCLU) says the regressive provisions in Bill 7 of 2025, appear designed to entrench incumbency, weaken opposition parties, and enable members of parliament to retain power while accessing public resources like Constituency Development Funds (CDF) during campaign periods.





Caritas Zambia is a Catholic organisation that is an integral structure of the Zambia Conference of Catholics Bishops (ZCCB) and a social wing of the Catholic Church in Zambia.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Fr. Mapulanga said Caritas did the analysis of the Constitutional Amendment and presented it to the Bishops who are



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/21542-2/