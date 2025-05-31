VOTE AGAINST CONSTITUTIONAL BILL, CATHOLICS URGE MPS
Caritas Zambia director Father Gabriel Mapulanga has urged members of parliament who have raised concern with some of the provisions in the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill to vote against it when it goes to Parliament.
And the Zambian Civil Liberties Union (ZCLU) says the regressive provisions in Bill 7 of 2025, appear designed to entrench incumbency, weaken opposition parties, and enable members of parliament to retain power while accessing public resources like Constituency Development Funds (CDF) during campaign periods.
Caritas Zambia is a Catholic organisation that is an integral structure of the Zambia Conference of Catholics Bishops (ZCCB) and a social wing of the Catholic Church in Zambia.
In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Fr. Mapulanga said Caritas did the analysis of the Constitutional Amendment and presented it to the Bishops who are
Ba Katolika nabo!
Anyway freedom of speech.
Checks and Balances. Let’s wait and see how the scale is finally going to balance.
Water always finally finds its own level.
The entire country, except one region, is in full support of this message by the Catholic Church to reject this constitutional change.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
God bless Captain Ibrahim Traore.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.