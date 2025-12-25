VOTERS’ ROLL AUDIT AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS



The integrity of any democratic process hinges fundamentally on the credibility of its electoral register.





In Zambia, as the nation gears up for the critical 2026 general elections, calls from key stakeholders, including established political parties and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), for a comprehensive audit of the voters’ roll have grown increasingly urgent.





This demand is not merely procedural; it strikes at the heart of public trust and the legitimacy of the eventual electoral outcome.





A flawed or disputed voters’ roll can sow seeds of discontent, potentially leading to post election volatility, irrespective of the actual voting process.





Therefore, ensuring that the register is accurate, clean, and up to date before 2026 is an imperative step towards fostering a stable and truly representative democracy.

By Given Mutinta