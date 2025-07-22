VOTERS URGED TO REJECT EMOTIONAL VOTING AND EMBRACE DISCERNMENT





Lusaka… Tuesday July 22, 2025 – In a special segment on his current affairs program ‘Politics Aside’, host Charlie The-engineer Simusokwe has called on citizens to reflect deeply on the quality of their political choices, warning that emotional voting driven by dislike for certain candidates could have damaging consequences for national development.





Speaking candidly on the show, Charlie noted that many people have adopted the mindset: “As long as it’s not him, I’ll vote for anyone.”



He questioned the logic behind such an approach, urging voters to consider what kind of politics–and ultimately, what kind of country–that mentality was building.





Charlie explained that elections should ideally be a contest of ideas, vision, and competence.



However, he observed that increasingly, people were casting their votes not in support of a candidate, but simply in opposition to someone they disliked.





He warned that this trend lowers the standards for leadership, allowing unqualified individuals to assume powerful roles.



“When we elect someone who has no clue how to lead–just to block someone we dislike–what happens then?” he asked, highlighting the real-world implications of such decisions, especially in countries across Africa, including Zambia.





He went on to criticize what he described as a dangerous collapse of political standards.



According to him, political decisions were now being driven by the desire to exclude rather than to elevate capable leaders.





He lamented that voters were being guided by revenge, silence, and ego rather than by competence and progress.



Charlie challenged listeners to ask hard, uncomfortable questions.





He encouraged them to differentiate between personal dislike and actual incompetence, emphasizing that it is possible to dislike someone while still acknowledging their ability to lead effectively.



“When we let personal dislike blind us to effectiveness, we open the door to mediocrity–or worse,” he said.





“And mediocrity in leadership is never neutral. It costs jobs. It costs progress. It costs lives.”



He appealed to voters to put their country above their egos and to raise the bar for leadership.





He warned that simply seeking to block an unpopular figure did not harm the individual as much as it damaged the nation.





Charlie concluded the segment with a plea for discernment. He urged citizens to vote intentionally, based on informed judgment, not fleeting emotion or pride.





“Democracy gives us a choice,” he said. “But choice only matters when it’s informed, intentional, and principled.”