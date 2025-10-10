Voting for UPND or PF highly risky – Njobvu



Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu says there is need to focus on transforming the country, and has since called on Zambians to put their personal interests aside.





And Njobvu says voting for either UPND or PF and its alliance members in the 2026 elections would be highly risky due to the hatred between government and the former ruling party.





He noted that the ‘beef’ between the UPND and former ruling party would derail Zambia’s development if either of the two is elected into office next year.





Njobvu says there is need for Zambians to vote for leaders whose interests are the country’s development.



Njobvu says it is unfortunate that currently, leaders are focussed on settling personal matters at the expense of national development.





Speaking on a special program on Sinda FM of the eastern province, Njobvu called for the need to practice progressive and issue – based politics.





He called on citizens to have a change of mindset towards the nation. Njobvu said for Zambia to move forward, there is need to usher into government a party that has fresh ideas.





The outspoken politician added that Zambia’s challenges required revolutionary thinking to resolve with leaders who have innovative minds.





Meanwhile, Njobvu expressed happiness that his party continues being embraced across the country as an alternative political movement ahead of next year’s general elections. Njobvu is currently in the eastern province on a party mobilization tour.