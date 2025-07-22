VP Chiwenga Distances Himself From Kuda Tagwirei-Linked Business Dinner

VP Chiwenga Distances Himself From Kuda Tagwirei-linked Linked Business Dinner

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has publicly distanced himself from a controversial event allegedly linked to businessman Kuda Tagwirei.

Posters circulating on social media promoted the upcoming “Matabeleland Business Dinner,” listing President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga as guest speakers. The promotional material also featured Tagwirei and presidential advisor Paul Tungwarara among the speakers.

The dinner, scheduled for Friday, 25 July 2025 at Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo, also included several political figures such as Deputy Youth Minister Tino Machakaire, Industry Deputy Minister Raj Modi, businessman Scott Sakupwanya, and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

The poster left many Zimbabweans questioning the nature of the gathering. Commentators wondered why business leaders and CEOs were not included on the programme, with one social media user asking if it was just a dinner for ZANU-PF officials.

For a business dinner, wouldn’t it make sense to have CEOs and business leaders also being party of the panel? Perhaps it’s government/ Zanupf hosting business people for dinner? I am sure Zanupf cadres will dominate the list pic.twitter.com/yNIpig6JND — Mlungisi Dube (@OkaPhusisa) July 21, 2025

According to the statement shared by HStv, Chiwenga said the dinner had no links to the government and violated official protocols and organisational norms. He condemned the organisers for abusing his name and warned the public to be wary of the false claims.

“It has come to the attention of Honourable Vice President Gen. (Reid) Dr. C. G. D. N. Chiwenga’s office that a group of persons have been flighting advertisements on social media purporting to announce a Business Dinner dubbed “Matabeleland Business Dinner” at which the Vice President is touted as Guest of Honour”.

Chiwenga made it clear that his office had no involvement in the event. He went on to describe it as an attempt to scam the public through misrepresentation and exploitation of government names.

“The office of the Vice President categorically disassociates itself from the ‘event’ which has nothing to do with Government, blatantly violates Government protocol; and goes against our organisational norms. The Vice President takes great exception to being associated with such a fraudulent pseudo-event designed to extort the unsuspecting public through false association with him and other figures of Government. Be advised accordingly.”