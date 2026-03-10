VP Chiwenga’s Wife Minnie Baloyi Removed From Military Intelligence In Soft Demotion

VP Chiwenga’s Wife, Minnie Baloyi, Removed From Army Intelligence In Soft Demotion

Zimbabwe’s Second Lady, Colonel Miniyothabo “Minnie” Baloyi, the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has reportedly been removed from her position in the Zimbabwe National Army’s military intelligence directorate and reassigned to the Commander’s Pool, a unit where officers are stationed without specific operational duties. The reported move, which is said to have taken place last week, has triggered debate within political and military circles, with some sources describing it as a routine administrative reassignment while others see it as a form of sidelining.

The development was revealed by investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on 9 March 2026, citing sources familiar with developments within the military establishment.

In a post shared on his official account, Chin’ono wrote:

“The wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice President, General Constantino Chiwenga, Colonel Miniyothabo ‘Minnie’ Baloyi, has been removed from her position in the Zimbabwe National Army’s military intelligence department and reassigned to the Commander’s Pool, a unit where officers are placed without specific duties.”

He added that the transfer happened recently.

“Colonel Baloyi was moved from her military intelligence post last week.”

Debate Over Reasons For The Reassignment

Sources quoted by Chin’ono suggested that different political camps have offered varying explanations for the move.

One source said individuals close to Vice President Chiwenga believe Colonel Baloyi may have been unfairly targeted.

“Sources close to her husband’s camp say she has been victimised.”

However, individuals said to be aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly offered a different explanation, arguing the reassignment was necessary because of her responsibilities as the Vice President’s spouse.

“According to the source close to the President, the move allows her the flexibility to accompany the vice president without compromising operational responsibilities within the military intelligence department.”

Complaints Over Intelligence Leaks

The reported transfer comes after exiled former cabinet minister and political scientist Professor Jonathan Moyo publicly complained about alleged leaks from within Zimbabwe’s intelligence structures.

Posting on X, Moyo expressed concern about sensitive information reaching the public domain.

“It beggars belief that a respected VVIP at a respected state intelligence institution would be so reckless as to leak such sensitive information.”

Although Moyo did not directly name Colonel Baloyi, the comments circulated widely online amid speculation about internal tensions within the intelligence community.

Mliswa Raises Concerns Over Second Lady’s Military Role

Former ZANU PF legislator Temba Mliswa also publicly questioned whether it was appropriate for the country’s Second Lady to continue serving within the military intelligence structures.

In a televised interview that later circulated online, Mliswa said:

“The problem that we have, which I must say to the nation, is that we also have the wife of the Vice President who is part of the intelligence of the army.”

He further alleged that there could be structural complications within the intelligence system.

“She is running what can be described as a parallel structure within the military intelligence department.”

Traditionally, officers placed in the Commander’s Pool within Zimbabwe’s defence forces are left without specific assignments while awaiting reassignment, retirement, or further deployment.

According to Chin’ono, a close associate of Vice President Chiwenga, the change could ultimately benefit Colonel Baloyi.

“Her movement to the Commander’s Pool could turn out to be a blessing as it will give her more flexibility and time to support political activities when the moment arrives.”