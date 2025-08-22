VP NALUMANGO URGES INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIPS TO TRANSFORM AFRICA’S ECONOMY AT TICAD-9





Vice President Dr. Mutale Nalumango has reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), emphasizing the need for innovative and inclusive partnerships to boost Africa’s economic growth.

She highlighted priorities such as shifting from raw material exports to value addition, strengthening infrastructure, and fully implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to enhance intra-African trade.





Dr. Nalumango also called for reforms in the international financial system to ensure fair access to resources, meaningful debt relief, and greater representation for developing nations. She stressed investing in education, health, innovation, and entrepreneurship, while empowering women, youth, and persons with disabilities to unlock Africa’s potential.





Highlighting Africa’s vulnerability to climate change despite its minimal contribution, she urged stronger international support for climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, and a just energy transition.





She reaffirmed Zambia’s readiness to work with Japan and other TICAD partners to accelerate sustainable development, regional trade, and shared prosperity in line with the UN Agenda 2030 and African Union Agenda 2063.





