VP Nalumango’s Call for Women to Get Pregnant for Government Aid: A Grave Insult to Zambian Women



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Vice President Mutale Nalumango’s recent statements encouraging women to get pregnant in order to receive assistance from the UPND government are not only reckless and misguided but a direct insult to the dignity and intelligence of Zambian women. This deeply troubling comment reveals the government’s utter failure to provide meaningful economic solutions and instead offers an exploitative, dependency-driven narrative.





It is both shocking and demeaning that a leader of her stature would reduce women to mere reproductive tools for political gain, rather than championing the empowerment of women through education, career opportunities, and financial independence. The message Nalumango is sending is both backwards and harmful.





A Dangerous and Irresponsible Narrative



Encouraging women to bear children for the sake of government aid is not just irresponsible—it is socially and economically destructive. Let’s break down why this statement is a betrayal of the very women it claims to support:





1. It Reinforces Poverty and Dependency



Zambia is grappling with severe economic challenges, including high unemployment and rising poverty. To suggest that women should have children in exchange for government assistance is nothing short of a political ploy that will entrench cycles of poverty and dependency.





Rather than promoting such a regressive agenda, the government should be focusing on creating jobs, boosting female entrepreneurship, and lowering the cost of living so that women and their families can thrive without relying on handouts. This kind of approach offers no dignity, only desperation.





2. It Undermines Women’s Autonomy and Family Planning



Pregnancy is a deeply personal choice—a decision made between a woman and her family, not a strategy for survival dictated by political agendas. A responsible government should advocate for family planning, accessible healthcare, and women’s rights to make their own choices, not manipulate women into pregnancies for short-term political gain.





To push for pregnancies as a means of economic survival is not only disrespectful, it also undermines the very rights and freedoms women should have control over in every aspect of their lives.





3. It Evades the Root Problem: Economic Mismanagement



If the UPND government were truly capable of addressing the economic struggles that Zambian women face, no woman would have to resort to becoming pregnant as a survival strategy. This statement reflects an abysmal failure of governance, where bandaid solutions are proposed instead of meaningful reforms.





The real work is in fixing the economy—reducing the cost of living, creating sustainable job opportunities, and ensuring that women can support themselves with dignity. Nalumango’s comments divert attention from these systemic issues and provide no long-term solutions.





A Grave Insult to Zambian Women’s Intelligence and Strength



Zambian women are strong, hardworking, and resourceful. They do not need to be reduced to vessels for political exploitation. Instead of offering them handouts in exchange for pregnancies, the government should be working to provide opportunities for self-sufficiency. Why not:





Create jobs that offer women independence and dignity?



Invest in education and skills development to enable women to build meaningful careers?



Strengthen support for female entrepreneurs to empower women to create jobs and contribute to the economy?





The government should focus on fostering a society where women have the tools and opportunities to thrive, not one where they are pushed into dependency.



The UPND Government’s Failure Is Now Exposed



Vice President Nalumango’s statement is not just an insult to women—it’s a glaring indication of the UPND government’s failure. Faced with a crumbling economy, rising poverty, and a lack of real solutions, the government has resorted to using Zambian women as political pawns. This is not leadership; it’s a desperate and cynical admission of failure.





The UPND came to power promising a better Zambia, but instead of improving the economic landscape, they now encourage women to get pregnant as a means of surviving. This is not only insulting—it’s a damning indictment of the government’s inability to deliver on its promises.





Zambians Deserve Better



No woman should ever have to sacrifice her body and future for the sake of government assistance. Zambians deserve leaders who prioritize real development, who focus on fixing the economy, creating jobs, and offering empowerment—not those who use women as tools to cover up their incompetence.





Zambians must reject this kind of irresponsible leadership. Women deserve dignity, opportunity, and real economic empowerment, not a government that reduces them to pawns in a political game.





It’s Time for Real Change



Zambians must demand more from their leaders. The UPND government’s failure to address the root causes of poverty and unemployment is unacceptable. Instead of offering dangerous and degrading solutions, the government should be working around the clock to create an environment where women and all citizens can prosper.



A government that encourages women to get pregnant as a means of survival is one that has failed its people. In 2026, Zambians must vote for leadership that values the intelligence, dignity, and potential of every woman in the country.



It is time to reject failure and demand real change.