Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala caught with cellphone at Kgosi Mampuru prison



Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a businessman and murder-accused figure linked to allegations of police infiltration, has been found in possession of a mobile phone during a raid at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility.





The incident, has reignited concerns about corruption and security breaches within South Africa’s prison system.





The raid, led by Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, took place late Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday, targeting the high-security C-Max section of the prison.





This operation followed a surprise search on Sunday, where officials first discovered the contraband device in Matlala’s possession.





Initially held in a medium-security section, Matlala’s classification as a high-risk inmate prompted his transfer to the more secure C-Max area.





The discovery of the mobile phone has raised serious questions about how such prohibited items are smuggled into one of the country’s most fortified prisons.





Authorities have handed the device over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation, with efforts underway to identify the source of the breach.





Matlala is currently imprisoned awaiting trial on serious charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering.



These charges stem from his alleged involvement in an attempted hit on actress Tebogo Thobejane, his former lover, as well as financial crimes tied to his role as a flamboyant tenderpreneur.





He abandoned his bid for bail in June 2025 at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, opting instead to remain in custody at Kgosi Mampuru Maximum Security Prison.



Matlala, a flamboyant tenderpreneur known for securing a R360 million SAPS health services tender in 2024, has been at the center of a widening corruption scandal.





Recent allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi have implicated him in a criminal syndicate involving politicians, police officers, and judicial figures. Adding to the controversy, former Police Minister Bheki Cele has been linked to Matlala, having stayed in a luxury penthouse owned by the businessman just before the lucrative tender was awarded.





The Kgosi Mampuru facility, notorious for its history of overcrowding and contraband issues, continues to face scrutiny as this incident underscores the challenges of maintaining order in South Africa’s correctional institutions.





As investigations proceed, the public awaits answers on the extent of corruption and the measures that will be taken to prevent future breaches.