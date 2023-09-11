A person from Russia says that it is not true that Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is a warlord called Wagner, died in a plane crash last month. Instead, the person says that he is living a fancy life on an island in the Caribbean.

Dr Valery Solovey thinks that Prigozhin was told about the upcoming airplane crash on August 23rd and managed to avoid dying.

Russia says that all 10 individuals on the plane were killed and they have confirmed this by conducting genetic tests.

However, Ukrainian military intelligence recently mentioned that there is a chance that Prigozhin is still alive. They also mentioned that they could not verify if he has actually passed away.

Dr Solovey, who some people think is a conspiracy theorist, thinks he is hiding on an island called Margarita, near Venezuela.

He has also said before that Vladimir Putin is very sick and all of the times we see him recently are actually impersonators.

Both Putin and Prigozhin are thought to use look-alikes and costumes.

Dr Solovey claimed that Prigozhin made a deal with Nikolai Patrushev to escape from his trick, but he did not provide any proof for his claims.

He told me “I promised to say where Yevgeny Prigozhin is. ”

‘He is currently in Venezuela. ‘ From what I know, he is on an island called Margarita.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was given a warning that someone might try to kill him by destroying his airplane.

‘They figured out the clever method that we saw. ‘

‘After Wagner’s main leaders passed away in the airplane accident, Yevgeny Prigozhin was still alive and in good health. ‘

Dr Solovey believes that Prigozhin may have around 5,000 hired soldiers who follow his orders. If Putin were to pass away, Prigozhin could potentially employ these troops to compete for authority in Russia.

Dr Solovey, who used to be a professor at MGIMO, a well-known school for spies and diplomats in Moscow, stated that Prigozhin is currently having a great time at a luxurious vacation destination.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, GUR, said it can confirm that military commander Dmitry Utkin and other members of a mercenary army died in a plane crash. However, they did not mention anything about Prigozhin.

A person speaking for the group said: “We need to make decisions based on true information, so we have to be patient and wait. ”

I will just talk about how we know for sure that Utkin and some people who work with Prigozhin have died.